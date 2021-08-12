Mosaic, Chiefs Training Camp host vaccine clinic

In an effort to increase local vaccination rates, Mosaic Life Care is teaming with Missouri Western State University and the Kansas City Chiefs to host a coronavirus vaccination clinic during the Chiefs’ training camp.

Mosaic Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davin Turner, makes no secret that holding a clinic during Chiefs Training Camp is aimed at increasing the percentage of area residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s to help increase the rate of vaccination in our community,” Turner says. “I believe we all know vaccination rates are low in certain areas of the state and we hope that this will help those vaccination rates.”

