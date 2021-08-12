(AUDIO) Get the 411 on this year’s butter sculpture at the Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair has kicked off today in Sedalia.

The Show-Me State is celebrating its 200th birthday of being a state. To recognize the occasion, the Missouri State Fair butter sculpture’s theme is “Throwback to the Early 1900’s”.

The sculptor, Angela Weis of St. Louis, created the work from a photo of a boy and a cow from the early 1900’s. You can see the masterpiece on display in the Gerken Dairy Center.

Sculpting that giant masterpiece takes a lot of time – and butter. Stacy Dohle with Midwest Dairy joined Show Me Today to talk about the major undertaking.

