Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

(AUDIO) Get the 411 on this year’s butter sculpture at the Missouri State Fair

By

Photo courtesy of Stacy Dohle of Midwest Dairy

The Missouri State Fair has kicked off today in Sedalia.

The Show-Me State is celebrating its 200th birthday of being a state. To recognize the occasion, the Missouri State Fair butter sculpture’s theme is “Throwback to the Early 1900’s”.

The sculptor, Angela Weis of St. Louis, created the work from a photo of a boy and a cow from the early 1900’s. You can see the masterpiece on display in the Gerken Dairy Center.

Sculpting that giant masterpiece takes a lot of time – and butter. Stacy Dohle with Midwest Dairy joined Show Me Today to talk about the major undertaking.

