Parson names Dru Buntin as new DNR director (AUDIO)

Governor Mike Parson named Dru Buntin as the new Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, effective immediately. Buntin has served as acting director since former director Carol Comer died in June.

“Dru is an experienced and trusted leader within DNR and across state government. He worked closely with Director Comer during her illness and stepped up to be a steady hand of leadership upon her passing. We are confident in Dru’s abilities to lead DNR, and we look forward to seeing him implement his vision and ideas,” Parson said in a press conference at his state Capitol office.

Buntin was the deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for more than four years. He has more than 15 years of experience with DNR and more than 20 years in Missouri state government.

Listen to Director Buntin’s remarks here: