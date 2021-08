Sporting KC took over the top spot in the Western Conference with authority by thrashing LAFC in Los Angeles, 4-1.

Hours after Dániel Sallói was named his first MLS All-Star Team, the forward notched his team-leading 10th goal to put SKC up 3-0 before halftime.

The team is tied with Seattle atop the West but holds the tiebreaker with one more win than the Sounders. Next up is a mile-high matchup in Colorado against the Rapids on Saturday.