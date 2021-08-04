Royals drop fourth straight

The Royals dropped the series opener in Chicago to the White Sox, 7-1, marking their fourth straight loss to start the current road trip.

The Sox struck early with a pair of home runs in the first three innings, but Royals starter Kris Bubic went six innings and struck out eight to limit the damage to three runs and provide a quality start. Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh provided the lone run before Chicago poured on four more runs in the bottom half of the frame to put the game away.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi left the game in the fourth with a shoulder injury after stealing a base and is considered day-to-day. Carlos Hernández gets the start in tonight’s rematch.