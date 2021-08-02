Parson: COVID testing sites and vaccines will be available during Missouri State Fair

(Program director Charlie Thomas at Missourinet Sedalia affiliate KDRO contributed to this story)

The governor says COVID precautions will be a top priority at the upcoming state fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Governor Mike Parson addressed the issue during a recent live interview on Missourinet Sedalia affiliate KDRO (AM 1490).

“There will be testing sites on the (state fair) grounds for everybody so there will be no problem getting the test, if somebody wants a test. Vaccine will be available during the entire fair for anybody who would like to have a vaccine, and we surely encourage people to do that,” Parson says.

The Missouri State Fair begins on Thursday August 12 and runs through August 22. This year’s fair theme is “Our Missouri Celebration,” which highlights the state Bicentennial.

Missouri lawmakers approved a supplemental budget this year which contains about $1.6 million for the state fair. Much of that money is reimbursement for the fair’s large purchases of janitorial and sanitizing supplies.

“There will be sanitizing stations around the state fairgrounds for everyone. There will be masks available, if somebody needs a mask. Whatever they might need to help us fight this battle, it will be available there. So we want to make it as safe as possible for the public to come,” says Parson.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says Missouri vaccinators have now administered more than 5.3 million COVID doses, which includes the first and second shot. 41 percent of Missourians are now fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.

The Missouri State Fair has also announced that the fair’s public campground will open Friday (August 6) morning by 9. There are about 150 full hook-up sites available for first-come, first-serve. Campers must enter the fairgrounds at the Centennial gate, which is located on Highway 65.

