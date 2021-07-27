Congresswoman Wagner proud of her bill becoming law, says thousands of child victims will get services (AUDIO)

It took more than four years for Missouri’s 2nd District Congresswoman Ann Wagner to get a bill signed into law that ensures crime victims are getting the services they need. The VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) Fix bill moved quickly through the current Congress and was signed into law by President Biden, Thursday, July 22.

The law directs that criminal penalties must go to provide services, medical care and mental health treatment, among other things.

Ashley Byrd spoke with Representative Wagner about the legislation, for Show Me Today.