One game after setting MLB record, Reyes can’t close Cardinals collapse

On Sunday, Alex Reyes set a major league record by beginning his career with 24 straight saves. On Tuesday night that streak came to an end. Reyes was part of the Cardinals ninth inning collapse that saw the Cubs score six runs to stun St. Louis 7-6. Reyes stepped in for Luis Garcia who faced three hitters and failed to get an out. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt turned to his closer.

Reyes promptly walked the first two batters he faced, then allowed a single to Javy Baez on a 3-1 pitch and a two-run double on a 2-2 pitch. It was at that point, Shildt finally pulled Reyes for Giovanny Gallegos who closed out the inning.

Craig Kimbrel closed out the ninth for the Cubs who won their first game after trailing by five or more runs after the eighth inning for the first time since 1979.

The blown lead cost Johan Oviedo the opportunity for his first major league win. He held the Cubs in check going five innings, allowing just one run. Ovi even contributed at the plate driving in a run.