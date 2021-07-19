Alex Reyes sets MLB record for saves in Cardinals 2-1 win

Harrison Bader drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Cardinals beat the Giants 2-1 and take the final two games after losing Friday. Paul DeJong homered and Genesis Cabrera picked up the win and Alex Reyes set a Major League record with his 24th consecutive save converted to start his career. Reyes’ 24th consecutive save converted to start his career passed former Twins closer LaTroy Hawkins to set a Major League record.

According to the Cardinals website, Reyes also surpassed Jason Isringhausen for the franchise record of consecutive saves at any point in a career. Reyes’ 22 to start 2021 also tied Tom Henke’s franchise mark, set in 1995, for the most to open a season.

VIDEO: MLB



The Cardinals host the Cubs on Monday night.