Former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons and club Hall of Famer will have his No. 23 retired and a statue unveiled in a pregame ceremony on July 31. The eight-time All-Star played for St. Louis from 1968 to 1980, before finishing his career with stints in Milwaukee and Atlanta. His statue will be the 12th outside Busch Stadium. Later in August, Simmons will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown after being voted in by the Veteran’s Committee.

