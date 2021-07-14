MIssouri goes hitless in the All-Star Game. American League wins eighth straight

The American League All-Stars won their eighth straight over the National League after taking last night’s game 5-2. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield were both held hitless in each of their two plate appearances. The Cardinals Nolan Arenado went 0-for-2 at the plate for the NL and pitcher Alex Reyes pitched two-thirds of an inning. Other notables. NL starter and ex-Mizzou product Max Scherzer pitched a perfect first inning. Former Cardinal Lance Lynn pitched a scoreless second inning for the American League and another ex-Tiger Kyle Gibson followed him up in the third allowing just one hit.

Both of our teams are back at home on Friday. The Royals host Baltimore. The Cardinals host San Francisco.