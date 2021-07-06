Subscribe

(AUDIO) Summer lineup set for inaugural season at St. Louis Music Park

By

The Saint Louis Music Park is ready to open a heavy summer schedule of concerts after last summer was delayed by COVID-19. The 4,500 seat venue is located at the Centene Community Ice Center, the practice home of Blues, in Maryland Heights, MO. The outdoor rink is converted to a concert venue over the summer.  Gateway Orchestra Festival and a tribute to the Rolling Stones this month kicks off their series.

Lance Rosenberg, General Manager of St. Louis Music Park, joined Show Me Today to talk about their lineup.

