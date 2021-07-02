Salvy, Arenado voted in as All-Stars

On Thursday night, Major League Baseball announced the starting lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game. Salvador Perez will be making his seventh All-Star appearance — and sixth start — as the American League catcher on July 13 at Coors Field. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was voted by fans as the starting National League edging out the Dodgers’ Justin Turner and the Cubs’ Kris Bryant for the top nod in Phase 2 of voting.

Arenado was 600,000 votes behind Bryant at the end of Phase 1 voting on Sunday before rallying past Bryant and Turner. This will be Arenado’s sixth All-Star appearance. Reserves for the game on Tuesday, July 13th from Coors Field in Colorado.

Arenado returned to Corrs Field on Thursday night, his first appearance since being traded by the Rockies this offseason. The Cardinals lost 5-2.