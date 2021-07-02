One resident dead after COVID outbreak at rural Missouri nursing home; most positives there have been vaccinated

(Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS contributed to this story)

Health officials in southeast Missouri’s Stoddard County say a COVID outbreak at an Advance nursing home has caused the death of one resident. The health department is working with state health officials to determine which variant is involved.

Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS reports the outbreak has happened at the Advance nursing facility. Advance, a small town of 1,400 residents, is southwest of Cape Girardeau.

The Stoddard County health department says nine residents and five staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID.

“For those of you wondering, most of these positives have been vaccinated within the last six months. We are working diligently with this facility, and they are taking all measures they can to prevent the further spread of the virus,” the Stoddard County health department writes, in a Facebook post. “Samples from each of the positive cases in the (Advance) Nursing Facility have been sent to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) lab to determine which variant of COVID-19 we are dealing with. We are awaiting these test results.”

Stoddard County health officials are urging residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently. They also reiterate the importance of cleaning and disinfecting frequently.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet