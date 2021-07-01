(AUDIO) NCAA approves temporary rule change for Name, Image, Likeness

The NCAA approved policy changes that enhances the ability of a student athlete to make money from their name, image and likeness starting today. The decision came in advance of more than a dozen states having laws or executive orders take effect that grants a student athlete a similar ability. The State of Missouri is awaiting governor Mike Parson’s signature on its NIL laws, which would go into effect on August 28. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports as long as Parson doesn’t veto the bill, it will be sent to secretary of state Jay Ashcroft, who then enrolls the bill as an authentic act, making it law. Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk says he’s not sure of the far reaching effects of this new rule.

