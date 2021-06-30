View Missouri’s latest COVID-19 state profile report

Some of the report’s highlights:

*Missouri’s weekly coronavirus profile report shows the rate of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 22% from the previous week’s report.

*Coronavirus hospital admissions have increased by 15% from the previous week.

*The number of COVID-19 deaths declined from the previous week by 21%.

*Twenty-three Missouri hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages.

*Forty-five Missouri counties are at high transmission rate levels. Another 31 are at substantial transmission and 35 are at moderate transmission levels. Four Missouri counties are in the low transmission category.

