State Rep. Jered Taylor (R-Nixa) has been sponsoring the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) for several years. While State Rep. Tracy McCreery (D-Olivette) and other House Democrats say SAPA is unconstitutional, Representative Taylor says it is constitutional and that GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt will defend it vigorously. Missourinet Capitol Correspondent Brian Hauswirth explains In this segment of Show Me Today:

