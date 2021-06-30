Gov. Parson signs “Wayfair” online tax collection bills into law

Wednesday at a special ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed two Senate bills into law, making larger online companies collect Missouri sales taxes

This new law will allow Missouri and local governments to collect a use tax from online retailers that sell and deliver more than $100,000 in material goods to consumers in the state annually.

Collections will begin on January 1, 2023.

Missouri will be the final state to implement such a law since the U.S. Supreme Court decided in 2018 to allow states to adopt rules to collect sales and use taxes from businesses not physically located in their state.

Lawmakers say this will help Missouri-based brick and mortar businesses who are burdened both in prices and the process of having to pay state and local taxes. More background on the legislation.