Brokenbow wins 114th Missouri Amateur Golf Championship

Curtis Brokenbrow (St. Louis) adds his name to Missouri golf history, taking home the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship win, 3 & 2, at The Club at Porto Cima. Brokenbrow went 34 holes with opponent Chad Niezing, and sat in the driver’s seat for the majority of the second 18 holes. The pair had to negotiate with the elements all day, playing through the rain during the morning and afternoon.

He started the 36-hole match slowly, going as much as 3 down to Niezing on the first 18 holes. It wasn’t until the 23rd hole of the day that Brokenbrow took the lead and did not concede it for the remainder of the match. Brokenbrow began the tournament strong, advancing out of stroke play as the No. 13 seed. He took his proceeding matches 1 up (round of 64), 3 & 2 (round of 32), 4 & 2 (round of 16) and 2 up (quarterfinal).

In the semifinal, Brokenbrow went 1 up with a birdie on the first hole, and, going as high as 3 up, he did not concede the lead the remainder of the afternoon. He joins an illustrious list of former champions including new MGA president Wayne Fredrick and PGA Tour champion Tom Watson.

The MGA will return to The Club at Porto Cima for the Parent-Child Championship on July 26.