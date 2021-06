Megan and Jason Day are the pitmasters behind the professional barbecue team Burnt Finger BBQ. Since its founding in 2008, Burnt Finger BBQ has racked up countless awards on the competition barbecue circuit. They’ve been on Fox and Friends, the Today Show, the Bacon Show, Megan was a winner on Food Network’s Chopped Grill and now is competing on their latest competition.

Megan offers tip to backyard warriors when it comes to firing up your grill