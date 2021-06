Former Royals World Series champ Ben Zobrist is accusing his wife of having an affair with their former pastor. Zobrist filed a lawsuit against Byron Yawn, a former pastor at a church in Nashville. Besides having an affair with Julianna Zobrist, the suit also accuses Yawn of defrauding Ben Zobrist’s charity foundation. Zobrist is seeking six-million-dollars in damages from Yawn. Ben and Julianna each filed for divorce in 2019.

