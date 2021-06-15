Missouri student advances to semifinals of national spelling bee

Thirty spellers from around the country have advanced to the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, including one Missouri student. 14-year-old Colette Giezentanner of eastern Missouri’s Webster Groves will compete in the virtual semifinals on June 27.

During today’s quarterfinals, she spelled the words blondine and fatidic correctly. She also chose the correct meaning for the word gorgonzola.

Three other Missouri teens participated in today’s quarterfinals – Jiya Shetty of Columbia, Emaan Arshad of Park Hill, and Pooja Dayaratna of Farmington. They made it to the third and final round of the quarterfinals but did not advance.

The virtual semifinals will include 13 boys and 17 girls. It will air on ESPN 2.

Those who advance to the finals on July 8 will be competing in-person at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

