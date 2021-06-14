Subscribe

Le’Veon Bell calls out Andy Reid “I’d rather retire”

By

Former Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media this post about head coach Andy Reid. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Bell responded to a comment on Instagram about his time with the Chiefs last season where he said, “I’d never play for Andy Reid again … I’d retire first.” Bell played in nine games last year, was inactive against the Bills in the AFC title game and dressed but didn’t play in the Super Bowl.

He later got on Twitter and IG and apologized saying the comment about Reid was probably something he should have kept to himself.

He said he enjoyed his teammates, the city and fans. At the end of May he also took shots at the Steelers and Jets, two teams he played prior to KC.

