Le’Veon Bell calls out Andy Reid “I’d rather retire”

Former Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media this post about head coach Andy Reid. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN, Bell responded to a comment on Instagram about his time with the Chiefs last season where he said, “I’d never play for Andy Reid again … I’d retire first.” Bell played in nine games last year, was inactive against the Bills in the AFC title game and dressed but didn’t play in the Super Bowl.

He later got on Twitter and IG and apologized saying the comment about Reid was probably something he should have kept to himself.

I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said…for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine…you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021

He said he enjoyed his teammates, the city and fans. At the end of May he also took shots at the Steelers and Jets, two teams he played prior to KC.

never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around…I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC… — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 14, 2021