Here’s how Missouri’s national spelling bee competitors did today

Four Missouri students have advanced to compete in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Those participants are Emaan Arshad of Park Hill, Colette Giezentanner of Webster Groves, Jiya Shetty of Columbia and Pooja Dayaratna of Farmington.

Here are the words they spelled correctly:

*Arshad: hummock and gastrodermis

*Giezentanner: prestidigitation and wordsworthian

*Shetty: habiliments and anergia

*Dayaratna: nidicolous and volant

The preliminary competition kicked off today virtually with 209 spellers, including eight Missouri kids. The other Missouri students representing the Show-Me State today are Morgan Moats of Rolla, Drew Clawson of Gladstone, Titus Kottwitz of Trenton, and Mac Northcraft of Peculiar. They will not be moving to the quarterfinals.

In addition to spelling, the bee has an extra layer of difficulty this year – the word meaning round. If a participant spells their first word correctly, they will immediately move to the word meaning round. The speller must select the correct multiple choice answer to a vocabulary question read aloud. If they choose the correct answer, they must spell a second word correctly to advance.

Tuesday’s quarterfinals get underway at 11 a.m. on ESPN 3.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet