Wainwright and O’Neill to the rescue as Cardinals end their skid

Tyler O’Neill hit a pair of home runs as the Cardinals snapped a six game losing streak by beating the Indians 8-2 at Busch Stadium. Paul Goldschmidt also went deep and Matt Carpenter drove in three for St. Louis, which split the two-game set. Adam Wainwright earned the win after allowing two runs over seven.

O’Neill has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, hitting .359 with eight home runs in that stretch. He has 15 homers on the season good for fourth in the National League. O’Neill hit a 451-foot, two-run homer in the third off Phil Maton and a solo homer in the seventh against Trevor Stephan. He also leads the club with 32 RBIs.

Wainwright gave the Cardinals a start they needed from the rotation. He not only saved the bullpen, but shut down the Indians allowing just three hits and striking out six. It was a big moment for the team and Waino was ready to answer the call.

“I like stepping into that role,” Wainwright said about being a stopper. “I like a little extra incentive for whatever situation. I like pitching on special days and today was a special day that we needed me to go out and pitch well and I’m glad I did.”

The Cardinals have Thursday off before facing the Cubs Friday at Wrigley Field.