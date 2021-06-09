Subscribe

WATCH: Royals top prospect smashing HR then gets called out for missing home plate

By

Kansas City Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr, launched a 430-foot home run in the NW Arkansas Natural’s game against the Frisco Rough Riders to give his team a 6-3 lead. After crossing the plate and before the next batter took a pitch, the Riders appealed the play and the home plate umpire called Witt out.

Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t understand what took place.

Witt responded to Mahomes confirming that he did touch home plate.

Witt’s blunder (or perceived blunder) doesn’t even come close to Ke’Bryan Hayes missing first base after his home run.

