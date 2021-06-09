WATCH: Royals top prospect smashing HR then gets called out for missing home plate

Kansas City Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr, launched a 430-foot home run in the NW Arkansas Natural’s game against the Frisco Rough Riders to give his team a 6-3 lead. After crossing the plate and before the next batter took a pitch, the Riders appealed the play and the home plate umpire called Witt out.

Well… Bobby Witt Jr. mashes one 430 feet to left field but the home plate umpire says he didn’t touch home plate after circling the bases… 🤔🤔🤔 So this goes down as a really, really long triple. pic.twitter.com/mrYKnRSnGh — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) June 9, 2021

Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t understand what took place.

Witt responded to Mahomes confirming that he did touch home plate.

Witt’s blunder (or perceived blunder) doesn’t even come close to Ke’Bryan Hayes missing first base after his home run.

Something you don’t see every day! Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a home run for the Pirates, but missed first base. The #Dodgers challenged and won. Hayes is out! pic.twitter.com/RsAqyLRCoS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 8, 2021