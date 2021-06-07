SEMO’s baseball season comes to an abrupt finish in regionals

Fourth-seeded Southeast Missouri (30-22) saw its 2021 season end with a 21-0 loss to second-seeded Southern Miss (38-20) Saturday in the NCAA Regional at Swayze Field in Oxford, MS. Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Walker Powell combined on a four-hit shutout and USM had a season-high 24 hits and six home runs (three by Christopher Sargent) during the first meeting between the two teams in 18 years.

Designated hitter Tim Elko’s grand slam helped lift No. 12 and top-seeded Ole Miss (42-19) to a 6-3 win over SEMO Friday night in the opener. The Rebels got to Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and Second-Team All-American Dylan Dodd in the bottom of the third inning.

The Redhawks registered their 14th season with 30 or more wins in program history. SEMO won its fifth Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title, fourth OVC Tournament crown and made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time this 2021 season.