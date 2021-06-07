No. 1 WashU’s national title hopes fall short

The No. 1 Washington University in St. Louis baseball team concluded its season in game 10 of the World Series with a 6-4 loss to St. Thomas. The Bears finished the season 34-6.

WashU led 4-3 heading into the ninth before St. Thomas rallied with three runs in the top half of inning. WashU recorded a 9-3 win over Johns Hopkins University in the NCAA Division III World Series opener on Friday. The Bears lost a heartbreaker to St. Thomas on Saturday. Leading 7-5 in the 11th inning, St. Thomas scored two in the bottom half to tie the game and then won it in the 12th.

Facing elimination, the Bears clinched a 16-5 win over No. 10 Adrian in the elimination game on Sunday, before meeting St. Thomas again.

This was WashU’s first ever D-III College World Series appearance.