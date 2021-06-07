Subscribe

Mules open with big win at D-II College World Series

By

Central Missouri Mules Baseball took the field in Cary, N.C. in search of their third national championship in team history. The Mules cleared their first hurdle, defeating the No. 8 seed Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks 9-3. Central Missouri pitchers struck out 16 batters while UCM fanned just three times themselves.

The Mules will remain in the winner’s bracket. They’ll take on No. 5 Tampa who came back from down 6-3 for a 7-6 win in 10 innings in their first game.
Tampa is still the defending national champions, having won it all in 2019.

That games starts at 5 p.m. our time.

