Galloway announces she will not run for office in 2022

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced today that she will not be running for re-election or any other office next year. In a statement Galloway released on social media, she says she is ready for the next chapter of service and life with her family.

“Serving as Missouri’s Auditor has been the honor of my life. During this time, my husband and I have had three sons who have campaigned with me and supported me every step of the way. My family has made me a better public servant, and they have inspired me to lead with integrity and grit. Yet, during this past decade, I have missed countless family events, little league games, and school activities,” she says.

Galloway is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She is the only Democrat who currently holds a statewide office in Missouri.

“I cannot begin to adequately thank my family, staff, and everyone who has supported me throughout my time in public office. I have been humbled by their support and tireless hard work, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me to serve Missourians,” Galloway says.

Galloway, of Columbia, unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020 against Gov. Mike Parson. She was appointed to her current job in 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon, a fellow Democrat, after Republican State Auditor Tom Schweich committed suicide. She became Boone County Treasurer in 2011 and was elected to a four-year term in 2012.

State Representative David Gregory, a Republican from St. Louis County, is expected to formally announce soon a run for state auditor.

