Cardinals on the wrong side of history in 11-run first inning for the Dodgers

The Dodgers scored eleven first inning runs cruising to a 14-3 win over the Cardinals in LA. in the series finale. Carlos Martínez took the loss after giving up ten runs in less than an inning of work. The inning was highlighted by a grand slam by Cody Bellinger who tied a career high with six RBIs — all coming in the first inning. Its the most runs the Dodgers have scored in one inning since moving from Brooklyn to L.A.

Martínez recorded just two outs ending with 39 pitches thrown and Jake Woodford gave up the grand slam to Cody Bellinger. Tyler Webb, appearing for the 22nd time this season, gave up three runs on three hits and two walks. Webb’s ERA jumped to 13.22.

Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson each homered for St. Louis, which dropped two of three in the series. The Cards host the Reds tonight.