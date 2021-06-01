Flaherty’s injuring provides another example of why MLB needs universal DH

Cardinals ace pitcher Jack Flaherty was removed from Monday’s game against the Dodgers after five innings with left side tightness. Manager Mike Shildt admitted Flaherty felt some tightness while he was on the mound, and it caused a little more concern after an awkward swing on a breaking pitch from Trevor Bauer

Shildt on Flaherty coming out of the game:

The Cardinals bullpen gave up seven runs in a 9-4 loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Flaherty had struck out nine and gave up two runs over five frames for St. Louis before being pulled.

Big picture for Major League Baseball, this is another example of why they need to bring the designated hitter into the National League. Pitchers focus most of their time and train their muscles to throw a baseball, not swing a bat. This appeared to be a minor issue because Flaherty continued to pitch, but it was exasperated by swinging the bat. Is it possible Flaherty could have done further damage had he continued trying to pitch through the discomfort? Absolutely, but the Cardinals are investing in Jack Flaherty to stop the opposing team’s offense, not create it for his team.

The game’s stars like Flaherty need to do what they do best. Let pitchers pitch and hitters hit.

Time for the DH.