Central Missouri, WashU baseball teams headed to College World Series

Central Missouri Mules Baseball is headed back to the NCAA Division II College Baseball World Series! The Mules won the 2021 Central Region Championship on their home turf defeating Southern Arkansas 12-5. The Mules went unbeaten in the regional, 4-0 outscoring opponents 25-12 to earn their trip to the Division II College World Series The Mules needed to win just one game while Southern Arkansas would have needed to go 2-0 over UCM on the day. But the Mules made sure to get the job done in just one game and leave nothing up to the “if necessary” game.

This is the 19th trip to the D-II World Series for the Mules who will learn their seeding later tonight. The eight regional winners will begin play Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.

The No. 1 Washington University in St. Louis baseball team is headed to the World Series for the first time in program history. WashU claimed a 2-0 victory over Denison in their second game on Sunday to advance out of the Decatur Regional. The Bears move to a 32-4 record while Denison ends its season at 27-13.

The Bears suffered a 14-10 loss in the first game against Denison and WashU’s top reliever, senior Jared Fong, made the start and pitched seven and one-third scoreless innings in the elimination game. He earned his fourth win of the season with three strikeouts. Senior Ryan Loutos entered the game in the eighth with runners on first and third with one out. The following two batters popped up to right and shortstop to enter the ninth scoreless. Loutos recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout to advance the Bears out of the Regional and onto the World Series.

Credit: UCM and WashU Athletics