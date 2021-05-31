Wallingford to keynote Memorial Day Columbarium wall dedication in southeast Missouri’s Bloomfield; Major General Bonner to speak at Fort Leonard Wood

Ceremonies in southeast Missouri’s Bloomfield and southern Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood highlight events planned on Memorial Day across the state.

The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) says its headquarters staff has been preparing for Monday’s Columbarium wall dedication at the state veterans cemetery in southeast Missouri’s Bloomfield. Vietnam veteran and current State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau) will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony, which begins at 1. Wallingford earned the Silver Star, a Distinguished Flying cross and 20 air medals for his service in the U.S. Air Force.

Other Memorial Day events will take place at Fort Leonard Wood and in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Missourinet Waynesville affiliate KJPW reports a 1 p.m. ceremony will take place at the veterans cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood, and that Fort Leonard Wood Commander Major General James Bonner will be the main speaker. Shuttle service will be provided, starting at 11 a.m. Masks are encouraged.

A 1:30 p.m. Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Springfield Veterans Cemetery.

While Monday is a state holiday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson says it’s a good time to remember what Memorial Day weekend is all about. He served six years in the U.S. Army.

“I think when you reflect on this state and the people of this state, when you look at Memorial Day when you think about that, you think about all the great people that served this country, to start off with that still continue to serve it to this day. Our men and women that are in armed forces, our law enforcement,” Parson tells Missourinet.

The governor says Missourians are looking forward to the holiday, after the past year or so.

“It’s a time of remembrance but it’s also a time to reflect how tough we are in this state and how we can handle diversity when it comes our way. And I think this last 14 months just proves it,” says Parson.

Memorial Day is a federal, state, county and municipal holiday. Most Missouri state offices are closed, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Banks and financial institutions will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet