Mistakes costly as Mizzou softball season ends in Super Regional

Mizzou Softball’s season comes to an end after falling to James Madison by a score of 7-2 in the final game of the Columbia Super Regional.

The Tigers were able to jump on the board first in the contest. Jordan Weber retired the side in order in the first and Brooke Wilmes led off the bottom half with a solo home run to right field, her third leadoff blast of the season. Mizzou was able to get a pair of runners on a single and a walk, but they were stranded.

In the second, each team got a runner on base, but both pitchers were able to produce zeroes.

James Madison prevented Weber from taking a no-hitter deep into the game with a one-out single in the third. Weber was able to come back and get the next two batters to end the threat.

Mizzou gained another opportunity to add to their lead in the bottom half of the third. Jenna Laird led off the inning with a walk and then stole second with one out. With two outs in the inning, Kimberly Wert drew a walk to put a pair of runners on base. The Tigers were unable to push the run across, leaving a runner in scoring position.

JMU put a run on the board in the top of the fourth to tie it up. After a strikeout, Newton knocked a single up the middle that was followed by a throwing error to put runners on the corners. After Naujokas stole second, a sacrifice fly brought in the tying run. The Tigers were unable to answer and went down in order in the bottom half.