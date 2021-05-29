Mizzou softball drops Super Regional opener to James Madison

Mizzou Softball was unable to get the bats going in the Columbia Super Regional opener. The Tigers fell by a score of 2-1 after James Madison was able to sneak two runs across in the seventh and Mizzou stranded the bases loaded to end the game.

Jordan Weber was impressive for the Tigers once again in the circle. Weber pitched all seven innings for her fourth-consecutive complete game effort. She was credited with the loss despite taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Neither team was able to get their bats rolling in the early stages of the game. Odicci Alexander and Jordan Weber went back and forth putting up zeroes. In the top of the second, Weber struck out the side, each of them swinging. The Tigers were able to put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second after Casidy Chaumont drew a walk with two outs and then advanced to second on a passed ball, but Mizzou could not come up with the timely hit.

Weber again struck out three batters in the third despite issuing a one-out walk. Brooke Wilmes broke through with a two out single in the bottom of the third for the first hit of the ballgame from either side.

Both pitchers retired the respective sides in order in the fourth and fifth innings. The Dukes were able to get a baserunner to lead off the sixth after an error. However, Weber was able to come back and retire the next two batters on two total pitches and then record a three-pitch strikeout to rapidly close out the threat.