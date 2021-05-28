Free, at-home test kits for COVID-19 now available to Missourians

Missourians can now get free, at-home tests for the COVID-19 virus. This test was authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

Missouri residents can order the free testing kit online, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it will be delivered to the home in two days.

According to DHSS: The kit is good for six months and comes with easy-to-follow instructions. Once the individual performs the collection by nasal swab, the testing kit needs to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is also free. Test results are then provided via email within two days.

The kits will increase testing options as some camps, events, and travel now require a negative test result before participation.

More about free at-home testing kits and community testing: health.mo.gov/communitytest.