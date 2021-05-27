Shildt calls out cheating pitchers following his ejection

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removed his cap to make his point to crew chief Joe West in the middle of a 7th inning pitching change and Shildt got run after complaining about the umpires nit-picking over a smudge on the bill of reliever Giovanny Gallegos’ hat.

The reason Shildt was upset is because he feels there are some pitchers who are blatantly cheating.

Shildt doesn’t want MLB to get a black eye from the cheating and feels the league is trying to curb the cheating, but he’s also trying to defend pitchers on the Cardinals and around the league who are playing the game the right way.