The Royals won 3-2 over the Detroit Tigers with a walk-off home run by Carlos Santana. Santana’s two-run homer was crushed 442-feet. Kansas City was held to only three hits and one run before the ninth when Whit Merrifield led off with an infield single before Santana belted the homer.

After that miserable 11-game losing streak, the Royals have won six of their last nine to pull to within one game of .500.