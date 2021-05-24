Mizzou advances to Super Regionals following a no-hitter from Jordan Weber

Jordan Weber threw Mizzou’s 40th no-hitter in program history to send Mizzou to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2016. Weber and Laurin Krings fired back-to-back one-hitters to open the Columbia Regional. The Tigers defeated Iowa State 5-0 in the Final. Weber began the game by walking the leadoff batter but settled in very quickly. After the runner stole second, the Lee’s Summit native struck out a pair of batters to close out the first.

Mizzou pitching did not allow a baserunner to move past second base in the Regional while only allowing two hits over 20 innings. Brooke Wilmes became the first Tiger to reach 50 RBI on the season. Wilmes homered in three-consecutive games for the first time in her career.

Mizzou will advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2016 where the Tigers will face James Madison. The Dukes advanced out of the Knoxville Regional.