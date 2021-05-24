Lindenwood wins first national championship in lacrosse

The No. 2 Lindenwood women’s lacrosse team (17-1, 7-0 GLVC) picked up a 14-12 win over Queens (14-2, 8-0 SAC) in the National Championship game om Sunday afternoon from Salem, Va. This is the Lions’ first National Championship in program history. This is their 10th season playing the sport on the NCAA level and they have a record 163-21, and a 68-1 record in conference play.

Lindenwood earned the chance to play for the title after defeating Roberts Wesleyan College (14-2, 6-1 ECC) by a score of 12-9 in the NCAA semifinal game on Friday night in Salem, Va.

USA Lacrosse Magazine announced the Division II women’s lacrosse All-Americans and the Lions earned three selections across the two teams, the second-most of any school represented. Lexy Biller landed on the first-team, while Hailey Dobbins and Erin McGuire garnered second-team recognition. Biller led the team in goals with 43 this season. T