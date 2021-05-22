Subscribe

Mizzou shuts out UIC to open NCAA Softball Regional

By

Mizzou

Jordan Weber led the way for the Tigers in their NCAA Regional-opening game. Weber allowed only one hit as the Tigers took care of business in an 8-0 six inning victory.

Mizzou was able to set the tone early. Brooke Wilmes led off the bottom of the first inning with a towering blast to right field, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. The home run gave the 2021 Tigers the program record for most home runs in a season with their 83rd as a team.

The scoring did not stop there, however. Cayla Kessinger ripped a single into right to add one more for Mizzou, after singles from Hatti Moore and Kimberly Wert.

