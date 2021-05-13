Husso gets first shutout with the Blues. Slight increase in fans for early playoff rounds

>>Blues Blank Wild

Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout as the Blues blanked the Wild 4-0 at the Enterprise Center. David Perron had a goal and two assists in the win. Ivan Barbashev, Jaden Schwartz, and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, who have won two straight. St. Louis and Minnesota wrap up the regular season Thursday night at the Enterprise Center.

>>Blues Increasing Capacity At Enterprise Center For NHL Playoffs

The Blues are increasing the capacity at the Enterprise Center to five-thousand for the first two rounds of the NHL playoffs. The team right now has a capacity of around 41-hundred for games. Five-thousand fans will be just over 27-percent of the arena’s capacity.

>>Blues defenseman Jake Walman Tests Positive For COVID

Blues defenseman Jake Walman will be out of the lineup for an undetermined amount of time after testing positive for COVID-19. He will remain in isolation for at least ten days, which would keep him out of the first two or three playoff games depending on the schedule. Walman is the first Blue to test positive this season. He has been vaccinated.