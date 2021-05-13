Chiefs make prime time a handful of times for 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs get a ninth home game this year as the NFL moves to a 17-game schedule for 2021. KC will host the Packers on November 27th. Along with the AFC West teams, Arrowhead will also host the Bills, Browns, Cowboys, Giants and Steelers as well. Arrowhead Stadium will be back to full capacity this season. Tickets go on sale Thursday morning.

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV (Home games in bold)

1 Sep. 12 vs Browns 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

2 Sep. 19 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

3 Sep. 26 vs Chargers 1 p.m. ET CBS

4 Oct. 3 at Eagles 1 p.m. ET CBS

5 Oct. 10 vs Bills 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

6 Oct. 17 at Washington 1 p.m. ET CBS

7 Oct. 24 at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS

8 Nov. 1 vs Giants 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN

9 Nov. 7 vs Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

10 Nov. 14 at Raiders 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

11 Nov. 21 vs Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

12 BYE – – –

13 Dec. 5 vs Broncos 1 p.m. ET CBS

14 Dec. 12 vs Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS

15 Dec. 16 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon

16 Dec. 26 vs Steelers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

17 Jan. 2 at Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS

18 Jan. 9 at Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS