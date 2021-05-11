Missouri Attorney General sues St. Louis County over COVID-19 health rules

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the county health department for its COVID-19 restrictions. Read full lawsuit here, filed in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, 21st Judicial Circuit.

According to the Attorney General’s press statement, “the suit takes issue with the restrictions on religious institutions, masking requirements for K-12 education, government pre-approval for events, and outdoor mask requirements, among others.”

“The seemingly unending control over people’s lives must end. Vaccines are widely available to all adults – it’s past time for St. Louis County to lift these restrictions, and that’s why I filed suit today,” Schmitt said in the press release.”

It also takes issue with the new, revised rules for the county and agreed to by St. Louis City, announced May 3, by “refusing to consider important aspects of the problem and refusing to consider less restrictive alternatives that are reasonable under the circumstances.”

Missourinet contacted the St. Louis County Executive’s Office for comment.