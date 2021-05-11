Gov. Parson halts extra unemployment benefits (Video)

Governor Mike Parson today announced that Missouri will not offer the additional jobless benefits made available by the federal government after June 12. Federal aid to states added $300 to weekly checks of $320 or lower. Parson said that is not helping businesses get back on their feet.

“From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said.

State benefits will not go beyond 20 weeks with this order.

Watch the entire press conference at the Capitol May 11, 2021