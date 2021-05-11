Chiefs players selling KC to former Jags receiver. Fisher lands in Indy

According to reports, Chiefs players reached out to former Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook to check on his interest in coming to KC. The Bengals and Vikings are also interested in Westbrook, who was drafted by the Jags in the fourth round in 2017, playing in 40 games over four seasons. The 27-year-old caught 160 passes for over 1,700 yards, while handling punt returns and some kickoff duties.

Former Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will sign a one-year contract with the Colts. The 30-year-old Fisher was taken first overall by the Chiefs in 2013 and he tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game victory over the Bills, and this March was a cap casualty in Kansas City. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth 9.4-million dollars.

The Chiefs are expecting full capacity crowds this season at Arrowhead. Tickets go on sale Thursday starting with Jackson County residents at 8am. The NFL will release its schedule tomorrow and the NFL has bumped up the season to 17 games and the Chiefs will get 9 home games. That 17th game added the Packers to the schedule, but we may not see a Mahomes-Rodgers matchup. Green Bay’s QB want out and doesn’t get along with the GM.

Former Mizzou tight end Sean Culkin was already released by the Chiefs. He tweeted just a few days ago that if he made the team he wanted his salary paid in bitcoin. Also cut was third string QB Jordan Ta’amu who started as the St. Louis Battlehawks QB of the short-lived XFL.