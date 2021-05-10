WATCH: Arenado hits his first homer against his former team as Cards sweep the Rox

Nolan Arenado hit his first home run against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the second inning to give the Cardinals an early lead in their 2-0 win over the Rox to complete a three-game Cardinals sweep.

Arenado later scored the Cards’ second run on a double by Yadier Molina in the fourth. For the weekend, Arenado went 4-for-12 with four runs scored in the weekend series. Adam Wainwright made the two runs stand going 8.1 innings of shutout pitching with Ryan Helsley getting the save. STLCardinals.com reported that since Busch Stadium III opened in 2006, the Cardinals are 40-13 against the Rockies at home, winners of their last eight and 14 of the last 15.

The Cardinals lead Milwaukee by two games in the Central Division and open a series in Milwaukee on Tuesday.