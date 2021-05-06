WATCH: Blues honor former captain Backes with emotional video board message

David Backes, who spent ten years in St. Louis and half that time as the Blues captain, dressed for the Anaheim Ducks in what could be his final time playing in St. Louis. Backes has hinted this could be his final NHL season. Backes said before the game he was going to soak in the entire night.

If this is your final game in St. Louis, then it was quite a run. Congratulations on everything, @dbackes42. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/MfFSgYEneg — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 6, 2021

Backed ranked seventh in games played (727), goals (206), points (460), 10th in assists (254) and fifth in penalty minutes (969). He is one of two players in Blues history (Brian Sutter the other), to have registered more than 400 career points and more than 900 penalty minutes as a Blue.

An outstanding tribute can be emotional even for a tough old-school hockey player like David Backes. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/bCIFeS6PBb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 6, 2021