Missouri rolls out ‘one-stop-shop’ veterans resource tool

Missouri has launched a new tool to help veterans find potential benefits and local help. The Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal is an informational tool and service guide to help veterans.

The Missouri Veterans Commission and Office of the Missouri Military Advocate have rolled out the portal.

“The Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal is a great step toward helping military members and their families learn about the assistance available to them in their own backyard,” MVC Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “We expect the site will continue to evolve and become more interactive.”

“Missouri is a great place to live for service members, military families, and Veterans,” said Missouri Military Advocate Joe Driskill. “The state has a lot to offer in terms of military and Veteran benefits and resources, and we want to make it easier to find this important information.”

A state press release says the effort is a one-stop-shop for veteran resources that began after a University of Central Missouri research project commissioned by the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate. The project resulted in the recommendation of a centralized website to help improve the quality of life for military service members and their families.

The portal can be found at veteranbenefits.mo.gov.

